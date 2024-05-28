Credible and peaceful elections, hallmark of democracy, good governance

By Alfred Kutajera Afiiwo

Paga (UER) May 28, GNA – Mr Gerard Ataogye, the Kassena/Nankana West District Chief Executive says credible and peaceful elections are hallmarks of democracy and good governance and the upcoming elections should not be marred by violence and destruction of life and property.

He said the strength and resilience of Ghana’s democracy had been tested through five presidential transitions and three peaceful transfers of power from one party to another through the ballot box and that ought to be maintained.

Mr Ataogye was speaking at the inauguration of the Kassena Nankana district Inter-party Dialogue Committee in Paga, Upper East Region.

He urged the committee to focus on “promoting information sharing to counter misinformation and rumours while providing a space for dialogue resolution among political parties”, that, according to him, would sustain the country’s democratic credentials.

He called on all to be vigilant and steadfast in their commitment to uphold the rule of law, respect for human rights and the dignity of all citizens.

He said in recent times, the country has faced challenges both internal and external that threatened the stability, peace, and democratic governance and urged the committee to “represent a unified response to all these challenges and bring together stakeholders committed to preserving the values that have guided our nation through peaceful transition of power”.

The Kassena/Nankana West district director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Mr Robert Danpare, said the ultimate purpose of the Inter-party dialogue committee was to focus on mediation and the resolution of petty conflicts and organise interactive inter-party fora both at the constituency and zonal levels, to discussion how to address identified problems that might affect the elections.

The committee would also initiate and sustain dialogue for stakeholders in the resolution of conflicts that could affect the upcoming elections.

He tasked the committee to deepen collaboration among the political parties, the Electoral commission, the traditional authority, security agencies, the youth, civil society and community leaders, to promote non-violence before, during and after the general election.

Members of the committee were drawn from the various political parties, traditional authority, religious groups, youth groups and security agencies among others.

Mr Dampare noted that for the committee to achieve its objectives, it needed to widen its operational area by monitoring and investigating the abuse of the rules and regulations regarding the elections and address same, organize durbars to discuss peace and tolerance and issuing joint statements on political issues to defuse tension.

The Paramount Chief of the Katiu Traditional Area, Pe Ayikode Zangwio Atogi IV who was elected as chairman of the committee and urged all members of the committee to put up their best to ensure that the peace in the district is maintained.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

