Tina Martey Ministries donates to New Life Nungua Children’s Home

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, May 28, GNA – The Tina Martey Ministries (TMM), a non-denominational Ministry has donated assorted items to the New Life Nungua Children’s Home.

The team also donated cash worth GH¢4,000.00 to the Home.

It was supported by Mt. Olive Waters, Akweley Cup Cakes, and Osu District Women Movement.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mrs Ernestina Martey, Founder of TMM said the rationale behind their gesture was not just to donate but to share love and fellowship with the children.

“Each child is a testament to resilience and the enduring human spirit, and it is our honour to be part of their journey even in this small way,” she added.

She indicated that TMM was established in 2023 to preach the gospel of Christ, win more souls and change the lives of people through music.

“At Tina Martey Ministries, our mission has always been rooted in the principles of compassion, support and community,” she said.

Mrs Martey said every child deserved a nurturing environment where they could grow, learn, and dream without limitations hence the need for her team to donate to the children’s home.

She therefore advised the children to put up a good behaviour and learn the word of God which would perfect their lives.

Mrs Martey appealed to other stakeholders to help the children saying they were loved by God and the future leaders.

Nii Afotey Botwe ll, Founder of the New Life Nungua Children’s Home expressed gratitude to TMM saying it would go a long way to help the children.

He said, “this children’s home has been here for the past 24 years and currently we have 92 children under our care.”

Nii Botwe indicated that the organisation also gives back to the community by supporting over 200 disabled, 34 senior citizens, and 45 widows.

“With the disabled and the widows, we support them quarterly, but the ages are supported every month,” he added.

According to him, his outfit does that to teach the children to also give back to society and “not be at the receiving end only.”

“We are teaching them that whatever you have, you must always to give back to society,” he added.

He appealed to stakeholders and philanthropists to come to their aid with support to give the children a good and proper life and put a smile on their faces.

GNA

