NCCE urges citizens to uphold democratic principles

Mafi-Kumase (V/R), May 28, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Central Tongu, Volta Region, has launched its Constitution Week at Mafi-Kumase, in collaboration with the Tailors and Seamstresses Association.

This follows the NCCE’s initiative to promote civic awareness and educate citizens on their rights and responsibilities under the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

The event featured interactive sessions, discussions, and exhibitions, providing a platform for citizens to engage on the Constitution and its significance in Ghana’s democratic journey.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Madam Doris Elikplim Wagba, the Programmes Officer of the Commission, said Ghana’s remarkable democratic journey and the importance of upholding the principles and objectives of the 1992 Constitution.

She encouraged the residents to actively participate in the democratic process by registering and voting in the upcoming December 7th, 2024, elections.

Madam Wagba urged them to resist vote-buying and instead, allow their conscience to guide them in electing leaders who can drive the nation’s developmental agenda.

She also cautioned against engaging in violent acts that could mar the peaceful nature of the country.

The Members of the Tailors and Seamstresses Association pledged their commitment to continue to promote democracy, peace, and development in the country.

Some of them told the GNA that they would ensure electoral peace and avoid acts of violence before, during and after the upcoming general polls.

