Construction of Oti Regional Police administration block progresses steadily 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) May 28, GNA- The construction of an ultra-modern three-storey office complex for the Oti Regional Police Administration is about 70 per cent complete work progressing steadily.

The facility is poised to be completed for commissioning when the remaining 30 per cent of the work is done.

This was made known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit by Mr Daniel Ayitey, the sub-contractor.

The project, which began on December 21, 2021, and is expected to be completed before the December 2024 general elections, is being undertaken by Construction Ambassadors Limited.

The contractors are working hard to deliver and meet the deadline for the project’s completion.

GNA further sighted the progress of works on the Police housing project behind the Regional High Court.

The Dambai barracks when completed, will provide comfortable homes and a conducive working environment for police officers and their families.

Some residents said the facilities will improve the welfare of the Police officers and enhance their capacity to serve the region more effectively.

Madam Akua Mensah, a resident, expressed satisfaction with the work done and commended the Government for getting the Regional Administration block and barracks for the Police Service in Oti Region.

