Third AMC: Media urged to collaborate to fight climate change crises in Africa  

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Accra, May 16, GNA – The Government has called for strengthening of collaboration between media, civil society organisations, governments and international bodies to promote press freedom and environmental sustainability in Africa.

It said the harsh conditions of climate change on the continent required concerted efforts by all stakeholders to tackle it head-on.

Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, made call at the official opening of the Third African Media Convention (AMC) in Accra on Thursday.

She said it was imperative to enhance the capacity of media practitioners on environmental reporting to ensure timely and accurate information on climate change issues and avert false information to the public.

The media should be ambassadors to raise awareness about climate change crises and highlight the importance of reliable and accurate information in addressing environmental challenges, especially climate change disproportionate impact on the continent, Mrs Osei-Opare stressed.

The Chief of Staff was of the conviction that the media could play a pivotal role in influencing public opinion on environmental issues, which would positively impact the lives of the people.

On tackling environmental challenges, she said, it would require strict regulatory regime, law enforcement and effective media education and sensitisation campaigns.

The three-day Convention is on the theme: “The African Media We Want: Enhancing Freedom, Innovation, and Environmental Sustainability in a Dynamic Media Landscape.”

It brought together about 2,000 participants across the continent, including policymakers, Ministers of State, diplomats, academia, researchers and media practitioners to brainstorm and advance press freedom in Africa.

The AMC is an annual conference providing a platform to reflect on the fundamental role of journalism on the continent, celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom and deliberate on measures to safeguard media freedoms.

The inaugural AMC took place in Arusha, Tanzania in 2022, followed by a successful second gathering in Lusaka, Zambia in 2023.

The forum also focuses on promotion of access to information, the safety of journalists and media viability in the African Union Member States.

It’s being organised by UNESCO Addis Ababa Liaison Office to AU and UNECA, the African Union, hosted by the Ministry of Information, the Ghana Journalists Association, and various media partners.

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), and Co-Chair of the Local Organising Committee, in his open remarks, assured that the media would promote free and objective reporting on Ghana’s upcoming elections.

He underscored the need to harness the power of the media to build a brighter future for Africa.

The GJA President was hopeful that the Convention would serve as a platform to bring innovative ideas and forge partnerships towards promoting socio-economic development of the continent.

He said hosting the conference in Accra was historic as it coincided with the Association’s 75th Anniversary and expressed profound gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for giving his blessings and support in making the Convention a reality.

“As we gather here, we recognise the critical role that the media plays in shaping our continent’s narrative and driving progress. We acknowledge the important work that you do, and we appreciate your dedication to telling the African story,” Mr Dwumfour stated.

During the conference, the stakeholders would collaborate to develop action plans and advocate policies that foster a free, vibrant, and impactful press across the continent.

It would also deliberate on ways to leverage Artificial intelligence (AI) in promoting efficient media work on the continent.

Key objectives of the Convention are to evaluate the status of press freedom, access to information, safety of journalists and media viability in Africa, defend the media from attacks on their independence, promote public interest media and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession.

It is a date to encourage and develop initiatives in favour of media viability in Africa, press freedom, access to information and to assess the state of press freedom in the digital era.

It acts as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom and a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics.

GNA

