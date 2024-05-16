By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah, GNA

Accra, May 16, GNA – Ms. Leslie Richer, the Director of Information and Communication at the African Union Commission (AUC), has said that there is a need to invest in training and education to equip individuals with more skills that can suit the fourth industrial revolution.

Ms. Richer said promoting media literacy education would empower individuals to become active and engaged citizens, capable of navigating the complicated complexities of the modern media landscape with confidence and decency.

She said this during the third African Media Convention (AMC) at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Wednesday.

She added that the AMC was growing and gaining traction as it reflected the growing recognition that African media must create and own a clearly defined space in the global media landscape with an agenda that was anchored on what was relevant to the continent and its people.

Ms. Richer said the issues to be discussed at the AMC were critical towards defining not only the media industry but also the narrative that the African media tell themselves, and redefining and challenging the narratives that have often been assigned to them as people of African descent on the continent and in the diaspora.

“In today’s digital age, the power of media is undeniable, from news outlets to social media platforms. We are constantly bombarded with information; however, with the influx of content comes the need for critical thinking, skills, and discernment. This is where media literacy plays a crucial role,” she stated.

She said there were various African Union frameworks addressing the digital landscape; these included the African Union Data Policy Framework, the African Union Digital Transformation Strategy for Africa, and the African Union framework for digital identity.

“We look at the issues around; imagine issues around better governance, data ownership, data privacy, data access, and the advent of artificial intelligence and data creation; it points to a greater urgency to address digital literacy.”

The AUC Director of Information and Communication said that media literacy was not just about understanding how to use various forms of media but also about analysing, evaluating, and creating relevant messages to promote action and have an impact.

She added that media literacy must empower individuals to navigate the complex landscape of information with confidence and clarity and play a key role in fostering informed citizenship, stressing that it is essential that citizens were able to access accurate and reliable information to make informed decisions about their lives and communities.

“With the evolving technology and digital media landscape, the narratives about Africa and Africans are often more important; as the fraternity of communicators and bearers of information, we have a role to play.”

She further said media literacy was essential for safeguarding against the spread of misinformation and disinformation with the rise of fake news and online manipulation, as well as being able to critically evaluate the information encountered.

“We need to teach literacy skills for media and power individuals and make sure that as consumers of information, we are less susceptible to manipulation,” she said, explaining that this was essential, especially when it comes to the issue of combating stereotypes and promoting understanding across cultural, racial, and socio-economic devices, which she noted was even more important in the age of artificial intelligence.

She indicated that already there was a paucity of representation of people of African descent in the technology industry, adding that the missiles that artificial intelligence had reflected are being seen.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

