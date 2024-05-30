Street Sense Organisation supports NRSA Town Hall meetings 

Patience Gbeze, GNA

Accra, May 30, GNA – Street Sense Organisation (SSO) has donated safety equipment worth GHC10,750 and a cash of GHC20,000 to the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) in Accra.

The donation was to support the Authority’s Regional Town Hall meetings, aimed at sensitising motor riders on road safety issues to curb the rampant motor bike accidents on the road.

The safety equipment include 150 branded T-shirts, 100 pieces of Harness, and 200 pieces of stickers.

Mr Dennis Yeribu, the Principal Planning Manager, NRSA said most motor accidents turned fatal because the riders failed to wear their helmets.

He said to address the problem, NRSA decided to engage their leadership and the entire membership in Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale to educate them on the need to adhere to road safety regulations to stay alive.

“We, therefore, believe that partnering SSO, will help us achieve better impact, hence the call on them for the support.”

Mr Yeribu said statistics had shown that motor bike casualties go up as a result of their movements, especially during political activities.

“This year being an election year, it is in order to start preparing their minds to be defensive about riding, observe road safety regulations, reduce speed, avoid taking overload and using their motor bikes for acrobatic displays during political events, “ he added.

He said from January to April, 2024, they recorded about 13 per cent increment in death due to road accident in general as compared to same period in the previous year.

“January to April, 2024 829 accident related deaths were recorded, compared with 734 deaths in 2023,” Mr Yeribu said emphasised.

Ms Josephine Terkpor, the Administrator at SSO, who presented the items, pledged their preparedness to support the Authority and to ensure that both motor riders and pedestrians stay alive on the road.

“Any time you call on us, we will be there to support with our knowledge, skills and safety equipment to achieve a common goal,” she added.

Street Sense Organisation is a local NGO, championing road safety campaign in the country.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

