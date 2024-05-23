State prosecutors accuse soldier of causing pillion rider’s death  

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, May 23, GNA – A soldier, accused of riding an unregistered motorbike and without licence has been granted a GHC50,000.00 with two sureties by the Kaneshie District Court over causing the death of his pillion rider.

Private Isaac Ayamga Adongo, who was arraigned on bench warrant, has been charged with careless and inconsiderate riding, negligently causing harm to a pillion rider, riding motorbike without riding licence, using motorbike without insurance, use of motorbike without road worthy, using an unregistered motorbike and failing to report an accident.

However, his pleas were not taken and was ordered to make his next appearance on June 27, 2024.

Police Sergeant Sandra Amakye, who stood in for Police Chief Inspector Achana Apewah, giving the facts said Adongo was a private soldier at 64 Infantry Regiment, Burma Camp in Accra.

She said on September 10, 2023 at about 0200 hours, accused rider, unlicensed was riding an unregistered Haojue motorbike from Kantamanto towards Nungua with Augustine Ayinbila, 28, behind him as a pillion rider.

Sergeant Amakye said on reaching a section of the road at Airport By-Pass, he grazed the median pavement, and both fell from the bike, sustained injuries but failed to attend hospital.

Prosecution said the accused also failed to report the accident to the Police and the whereabout of the motorbike was also not known to the Police.

On the same day at about 1100 hours, the accused rushed the pillion rider, Ayinbila to the LEKMA Hospital for treatment but he was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital by the Medical Officers on duty, the Court heard.

Sergeant Amakye told the Court that a post-mortem report on September 19, 2023 from Police Hospital showed the cause of death as: Severe head injury, blunt trauma, RTA as a Pillion rider.

During investigation, it was established that the accused was riding without license, without insurance and without using road certificate, she said.

Prosecution informed the Court that accused was however charged provisionally to appear before Court.

