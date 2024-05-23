Court refuses Matilda Amissah-Arthur’s robber bail 

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, May 23, GNA – The Accra High Court trying Yahuza Osmanu, accused of robbing Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, wife of Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur, former late Vice President and others, has refused him bail.

The Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, considering the facts and the nature of accusations and evidence against him, said he was flight risk, balancing the interest of the individual verses that of the society.

The Court in also refusing the bail, assured that the trial would be speedy and that he should remain in custody unless prosecution stated otherwise.

Osmanu is accused of 26 robberies and money laundering but has denied all charges. He will make his next appearance on May 21, 2024, for trial to continue.

Mr Paul Abarigah, counsel for accused person, in his bail application filed that the accused person was presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Defense counsel prayed the Court not to rely on the said “confessions” alleged to have been made by prosecution, adding that they would only pass the test of admissibility when it came for trial.

He said the accused person would avail himself for trial and pleaded that the Court could set conditions for the bail to compel his client to attend sitting.

Accused is a Ghanaian, had fixed place of abode known to police investigators, Lawyer Abarigah said, adding that his client would not interfere with prosecution’s witnesses or evidence.

He said the accused person had persons of substance to stand as sureties and prayed the Court to use its discretion in favour of the defense.

Prosecution in opposition to the bail application, appealed to the Court to grant their request based on the overwhelming evidence gathered against the accused person, his confession to robbing his victims, the fact that he went into hiding after the offence and the fact that he would appear to stand trial.

Frances M. Ansah, Chief State Attorney, earlier told the Court that Osmanu, the accused person’s victims were usually high profile personalities, living in affluent suburbs in Accra (Air Residential Area, Cantonments, Ridge, Kaeela Court Apartments, among others, which he robbed single handedly at gun point.

His victims included a 76-year-old woman and Madam Matilda, whom he strangled and hit her head with his weapon.

Prosecution said he also forcibly took from his victims mostly being businessmen/women various currencies, expensive personal belongings, cellular phones, and others valued millions of cedis and used proceeds for luxurious vehicles.

Osmanu’s alleged criminal activities span between September 17, 2023, and December 11, 2023, unknown to him that some of them were captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV), where he was identified.

After analysing the CCTV video footage, the Police gathered that it was Osmanu and his hideouts were Domi Pillar Two and Tantra Hills, where his housekeeper was arrested and led the Police to where his family lived but he left before the Police got there.

A search at his residence revealed unregistered Toyota Prado and Lexus vehicles, six motor bicycles- three of which were high -power types, assorted jewellery, jack knife and a toy gun.

Police Intelligence led to his hideout at Kasoa.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

