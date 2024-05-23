St. Johns Grammar SHS seeks alumni support for 70th Anniversary “Legacy Project”

By Daniel Adu Darko

Accra, May 23, GNA — The St Johns Grammar Senior High School is embarking on activities to climax its 70th Anniversary with a call on alumni to support its “Legacy Project” to ensure a conducive environment for teaching and learning to thrive.

The project is to construct a bungalow for the headmaster, a gesture to solidify the school’s history as a contributor to education delivery in Ghana.

The sod was cut for the bungalow project on May 16, 2024 (to coincide with the day the school was establishment on May 16, 1954), during which a symbolic cake was also cut.

The 70th Anniversary will be climaxed with a grand event in November 2024, when the Legacy Project is expected to be completed.

Mr Richard Osei Anane, an old student of the 1980 Year Group, now a Solicitor and Advisor to the Supreme Court, chaired the event.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he expressed pride in his alma mater, attributing much of his professional success to the education he received at the school.

“The St John’s Grammar School nurtured me to whatever I have achieved in my academic, professional, and business life,” he said.

Mr Anane highlighted the significance of the anniversary, likening it to a milestone that few institutions could reach, and lauded the school’s resilience in the face of challenges.

He underscored the importance of the Legacy Project, saying it was to appreciate the effective administration of the school and preserve its heritage.

Mr Anane commended the Government for the Free Senior High School Policy, which had opened up educational opportunities for many children, especially those from deprived communities.

He urged the school management to focus on integrating Information and Communication Technology (ICT), among other science and technology subjects, into the curriculum to prepare students for the future.

Mr Thomas Kyei Bredu, the Headmaster, emphasised the historical importance of the day and the school’s longstanding commitment to providing quality education.

He called on the alumni to support the Legacy Project, in light of the Free SHS Policy, which had affected contributions from parents.

“We are honouring our founder, Sir Knight John H. Mensah,” he stated, highlighting the school’s achievements in academics and practical subjects over the past seven decades.

The Reverend Louis M. Hiagbe, the National President of the Johnsco Old Students Association, elaborating on the necessity of the project, said having the headmaster reside on campus would enhance discipline and the overall management of the school and appealed to all alumni to contribute to ensure its success.

“The school community remains optimistic and united in its efforts to honour its past while building a brighter future” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

