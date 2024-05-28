Parliament scheduled to resume on Tuesday, June 11

By Iddi Yire

Accra, May 28, GNA – Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 11.

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin announced this in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

“Pursuant to Order 58 of the Standing Orders of the Parliament of Ghana, I, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, hereby give notice that the Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence on Tuesday, the 11th Day of June, 2024, at 10 o’clock in the forenoon at Parliament House, Accra.”

GNA

