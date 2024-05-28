Senegal Reaffirms Support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan, territorial integrity

Accra, May 28, GNA – The Republic of Senegal reaffirmed, through its Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs, Yassine Fall, its “constant and firm” support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over its entire territory, including the Moroccan Sahara.

This position was expressed in the joint Communiqué issued at the end of talks in Rabat on Monday between Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and Yassine Fall, who is making her first visit to the kingdom as Senegal’s Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs.

In the joint Communiqué, Senegal’s FM reaffirmed her country’s full support for the autonomy plan presented by the Kingdom of Morocco, which constitutes the only credible and realistic solution for resolving the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

In this respect, she praised the efforts of the United Nations as the exclusive framework for achieving a realistic, practical and lasting solution to the dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

The Republic of Senegal had opened a consulate general in Dakhla on April 5, 2021, marking its firm commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with the Kingdom of Morocco.

The opening of this diplomatic representation is further proof of the unfailing alliance between Morocco and Senegal, and of their active solidarity, which has never wavered.

GNA

