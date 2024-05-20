Saudi Arabia’s 88-year-old King Salman falls ill with lung infection

Beirut, May 20, (dpa/GNA) – Saudi King Salman has fallen ill with a lung infection, according to the country’s state media.

The 88-year-old had to be treated with antibiotics, the Saudi news agency SPA posted on X on Sunday evening. He had previously been examined in the Royal Clinics of the Al-Salam Palace in the harbour city of Jeddah due to fever and joint pain.

King Salman has been plagued by health problems since he ascended to the throne at the age of 79. The monarch has a pacemaker and surgeons have also removed his gall bladder.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has already risen to become the de facto ruler of the kingdom in recent years, and took over the post of prime minister from his father in 2022.

