REEP-Ghana provides laptops, medical equipment to six districts in two regions

By Solomon Gumah

Tolon (N/R), May 24, GNA – Rural Engagement and Empowerment Programme (REEP-Ghana), an NGO, has presented 29 educational and health institutions in the Northern and Savannah Regions with some working tools to improve on the quality of their services.

The gesture is part of the NGOs Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) journey which is supported by the Danish Government through GLOBUS in Denmark.

The items estimated at GHc140,000.00 included 24 bicycles, three electric hospital beds, four sets of dental chairs, an X-ray machine, 99 school chairs, 40 tables and 180 laptop computers.

The beneficiary districts are Tamale Metropolis, Sagnarigu, Savelugu, Kumbungu, Tolon and West Gonja Municipalities.

The King’s Medical Centre at Bontanga, Kumbungu SHS, Tolon SHS, Savelugu SHS, Pong-Tamale SHS, Kasuliyili SHS, Nanton Girls Model JHS, Rising Child Academy, Simli Model Primary School, Navida Clinic and 6th Infantry Battalion at Kamina Barracks are part of the institutions that would benefit from the initiative.

Mr Abukari Abdul-Fataw Abukari, Founding Chair of REEP-Ghana, who spoke during the presentation of the items at Dalun in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region, said the gesture was to encourage the effective teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as well as assist in providing quality health care delivery in these regions.

He said REEP-Ghana had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the King’s Medical Centre for the establishment of a dental clinic to address the issue of dental care among residents within the beneficiary communities.

He said, “Under the MoU, we would also provide professional personnel to take care of the dental equipment to ensure effective service delivery.”

Mr Yahaya Sulemana, Kumbungu District Director of Ghana Education Service, described the support as timely, and said it would help to facilitate administrative duties and ensure quality teaching and learning in the area.

He appealed to other NGOs and individuals to complement government’s efforts to ensure that the quality of education was not compromised.

