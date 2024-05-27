Provision of quality education a shared responsibility 

Boakye Baafi, GNA

Nkoranza (B/E) May 27, GNA – The provision of quality education for Ghanaian children is a shared responsibility, Nana Kugbeadzor-Bakateyi II, Bono East Regional Director of Education, has stated.

To this end, there is the need for all stakeholders in education to pull both resources and ideas together to help provide the Ghanaian child a holistic quality education.

Nana Kugbeadzor-Bakateyi made the statement when the members of the Bono, Ahafo and Bono East Regional Conference of Managers of Education Units (COMEU) paid a courtesy call on her at Nkoranza.

She explained that the government alone could not provide the kind of quality education Ghanaian children needed to be able to compete in the 21st century labour market.

It required the efforts and contribution of all other stakeholders, particularly the Missions and other faith-based organizations.

Nana Kugbeadzor-Bakateyi encouraged the Managers to continue to contribute their quota to the provision of quality education to children in the various mission schools in the country.

She said the role of the Managers of mission schools could not be underestimated in the development of Ghana’s education and thanked the group for calling on her.

She said the COMEU was the first group to call on her since she assumed office as the new Regional Director for Bono East Education.

Mr Abdul-Mumin Abubakar Sampane, Regional President of the Conference of Managers of Education Units, expressed the willingness of the members to collaborate with the new regional director to improve the learning outcomes of learners in the mission schools in the region.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

