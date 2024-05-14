Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang urges women to be industrious

Accra, May 14, GNA- Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Running Mate of the NDC Flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, has urged women to be industrious and supportive to realise their potential to change lives.



“Women have always been industrious. We should not import western notions of womanhood to define us as Ghanaians. We need to pay attention to our indigenous education that laid the foundation for our scientific industries”

Prof Opoku-Agyemang, who was addressing women during their Mother’s day celebration in Takoradi congratulated them for their unique role in mainstreaming households over the years.



This programme was organized to recognize the unpaid labour that mothers selflessly provide every single day.

The celebration also served as a platform for the youth to find a communal moment in honouring their mothers.

She also expressed gratitude for the invitation to spend time with the mothers on their special day.

She added that women had always been in the forefront and therefore must be courageous and support one another in all fields of endeavour.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang emphasized that it was through the steadfast support, nurturing nature and unwavering determination of women that Ghana continued to prosper.



She encouraged them to keep up with the training of the younger ones in all fields and skills, be it dressmaking , home decorations, catering and other related fields.

Prof. Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah, the NDC parliamentary Candidate for Esikado -Ketan Constituency who was also a guest urged the women to support women in politics to address their interests.



Other speakers included Madam Maribel Akourkor Okine, (Regional Director dept of Gender), Doris Obenewaa Darko, (Enterprise Life), Gladys Egyin (NDC Western Regional Women’s Organizer)

The chair for the programme was the Esikado Traditional Area Queen Mother, Nana Akua Kodu II.

GNA



