Police Commander advises party agents against interfering with electoral process

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/ R), May 15, GNAT – Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr Alex Acquah, the Oti Regional Police Commander, has advised Party Agents assigned to the Voter Registration centres to desist from interfering with the electoral process.

He said their unnecessary challenges of potential registrants could create chaos at these centres, so they must cease and rather follow the due process.

The Regional Commander said instead they should allow the applicant to go through the process and a Challenge Form filled against, but not prevented from registering.

ACP Acquah gave this warning, when he visited the premises of Kadjebi District Office of Electoral Commission (EC) to observe how the Limited Voter Registration exercise was going.

ACP Acquah, who was accompanied to the E.C Office registration centre by Supt. Frank Nana Asomaning, the Kadjebi District Police Commander, said Ghana needed peace before, during and after the December 7 polls.

Mr. Christian Bokode, Deputy District Electoral Officer, Kadjebi gave the Police Commander the total number of registered voters as at close of work on Monday, May 13, 2024 as 1,352 Voters including; 719 males and 633 females.

Kadjebi District is having the exercise in five hard-to-reach communities and E.C District Office in Kadjebi, making six Polling Stations.

The communities include; Dodo-Fie D/A Primary School Polling Station where registration took place between 7-8 May, Dodi-Akum D/A Primary School Polling Station from 9-10 May, Dodi-Aboabo D/A Primary School Polling Station from 11-12 May, Obuase D/A Primary School 1 Polling Station from 13-14 May and Yaadzo D/A Primary School Polling Station from 15-16 May, while the E.C District Office, Kadjebi runs from 7-27 May, 2024.

The 21-day nationwide exercise commenced on Tuesday, May 7 and ends on Monday, May 27.

