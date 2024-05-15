NDC urges government to resolve Mallam-Kasoa-Winneba Junction gridlock

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, May 15, GNA – The Central Regional Communications Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged government to be innovative in resolving the Mallam-Weija -Kasoa rain and construction induced gridlock.

Heavy rains and construction works had worsened the situation, causing chaotic traffic, major disruptions and frustration for commuters.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Ms Gabriella Tetteh, the Regional Communications Officer, condemned the heavy gridlock, describing the phenomenon as glaring incompetence on the part of the requisite authorities.

The Party called on the Ministry of Roads and Highways, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, to swiftly execute a comprehensive action plan to tackle the congestion.

That, it said, should include ensuring on-site contractors establishing alternative routes to mitigate disruptions, while the Ghana Police Service deployed personnel to bring the traffic situation under control.

It said government had been ineffective in managing the debilitating traffic congestion plaguing the Kasoa-Winneba route, the statement said.

The NDC said the seeming perpetual gridlock represented a dire safety hazard, inflicting intolerable delays and economic suffering on motorists, commuters and businesses.

The NDC denounced what it said were brazen neglect of the Central Region populace and all affected commuters.

“The NDC expresses profound dismay at the woefully inadequate response of the Ghana Police Service in alleviating commuter distress. The absence of proactive traffic management strategies is utterly deplorable.

“The NDC demands immediate action from President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia,” the NDC said.

The NDC reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to advocating for the Central Region and vowed to “withstand the continued affliction inflicted by President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia upon its populace.”

There had been massive gridlock this week on the Mallam-Weija-Kasoa road persistently which began after a downpour around 1600 hours on Monday, May 13.

Residents had to navigate through the waters to reach their homes.

Heavy-duty trucks bound for the Central and Western Regions were seen parked on the shoulders of the roads with drivers sleeping in their seats.

Vehicles travelling from Kasoa to Kaneshie, Lapaz, and Dansoman also faced challenging situations.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

