Charmel Foundation donates to Power of Love Home.

By Mercy Arthur

Gbestile, May 15, GNA – The Charmel Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has donated some items to the Power of Love Home at Gbestile in the Kpone-Katamanso municipality in commemoration of its one-year anniversary.

The items donated included bags of rice, baby diapers, drinks, bottles of water, toiletries, detergents, toothpaste, and brushes, among others.

Ms. Emily Ofori Agyemang, the founder of the Charmel Foundation, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the foundation was dedicated to supporting the vulnerable in communities through education, health care, and social welfare.

Ms. Agyemang said that her outfit focused on empowering individuals and communities to break the cycle of poverty as well as improve their quality of life.

She said they strive to make a positive impact, hence the inspiration for the donation exercise, adding that as part of their first-anniversary celebration, they also organised a free health screening to check the blood pressure and blood glucose level, as well as breast screening for the congregation of Mary Help of Christian Catholic Church at Tema Community 25.

Madam Augusta Klu, the warden at Power of Love Home, received the items and expressed gratitude to the foundation for their kind gesture towards the children.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

