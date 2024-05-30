Petroleum Ladies mentor students on career goals 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, May 30, GNA – The Petroleum Ladies Association of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has provided career guidance and counselling for students in the Tema Metropolis.

The resource persons from the different departments of the GNPC gave insight into their careers and educated the students on the skill sets needed in the various fields to strategically position them for the career world.

The mentorship programme forms part of a sensitisation workshop for over 1000 pupils and students on menstrual hygiene to commemorate the celebration of World Menstrual Hygiene Day by the Tema Metro Education Directorate.

Ms Judith Ampomah Owusu, the President of the Association and a Senior Petroleum Geochemist, said targeting the younger generation was important to enlighten them on their courses of study and help them choose the right schools to build their future careers.

“Most of these children coming from different communities don’t have role models and mentors to look up to. We came here to give them hope that they can aspire to be someone in the future; you become what you see,” she stated.

The initiative was also to empower the girls to appreciate that there was more to womanhood than getting pregnant and giving birth.

Ms Owusu said mentoring students contributed significantly to realising their true potential through education in different careers and guiding them to climb the ladder of success.

GNA

