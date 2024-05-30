Ghana to roll-out 5G broadband services by September-Minister

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, May 30, GNA–The Government has granted 5G licence to Next-Gen Infrastructure Company (NGIC) to deliver affordable 5G mobile broadband services across the country.

The 5G services would be rolled-out by the third quarter of this year to usher mobile phone users to a new era of digital connectivity.

The initiative is to propel Ghana towards a fully digitised society by 2030.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, who announced this in Accra on Thursday during a news conference, said the landmark partnership agreement was signed in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 27, 2024.

The Minister said the shared network infrastructure was co-promoted by the Government of Ghana, in collaboration with Ascent Digital, K-NET, Radisys, Nokia, and Tech Mahindra, supported by all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Ghana, starting with AT and Telecel.

The partnership, she said, would enhance the lives of Ghanaians by introducing digital services in education, healthcare, and digital payment transactions, creating sustainable jobs for tech entrepreneurs and Ghanaian youths.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the roll-out of the cutting-edge technology in Ghana would not come at any cost to the Government but expected to have less than 10 per cent shareholding in the Consortium.

“This shared network infrastructure for 5G represents a strategic move to provide affordable, high-speed mobile broadband services, reduce the digital divide, and promote financial inclusion,” she stated.

“This initiative is a significant step towards achieving a fully digitised Ghana by 2030.

“We look forward to the successful deployment of nationwide 4G/5G services and the transformative impact it will have on the lives of Ghanaians,” Mrs Owusu-Ekuful emphasised.

The Minister stated that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government was committed to ensuring equal access to internet connectivity throughout the country.

The Minister said Ghana hoped to replicate the 5G network infrastructure in other parts of the continent, saying “Ghana is leading the way as a Digital Black Star of Africa”.

