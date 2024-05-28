Our MPs are our woes-Assemblymembers

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Sekondi, May 28, GNA – Some assemblymembers in the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly have said that the current state of the assembly without a presiding member should be blamed on the three Members of Parliament within the Metropolis.

“Our three MPs are our woes, they have hardly come to the assembly during general assembly sittings, they do not even know our problems and concerns and yet they want to be counted during an election of the Presiding Member”, they added.

Nana Kofi Abuna, the Chief of Essipon, a chief in the Metropolis, noted the need for that session of the laws to be reviewed…. they do not come; they do not know our problems…why should they be counted in the election of a Presiding Member”.

Another assembly member said, “for over four years now, none of these three MPS have linked up with the electoral area needs vis-à-vis their development plans and thus affecting electoral areas structured development.

The December 19, Presiding Member elections of the STMA now lingers in court, because the results of the elections have been challenged in court as to whether the MPs have “voting or counting” rights.

