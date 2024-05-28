Dr Bawumia takes campaign train to Volta Region on Thursday

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), May 28, GNA – Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), is set to embark on a day’s campaign tour to Ho, the Volta Regional capital.

The visit, slated for Thursday, May 30, would feature series of interactions with various interest groups such as Chiefs, Clergy, Muslim Clerics, market women, transport groups, youths of varied backgrounds, and others.

This was announced in a statement signed by Mr Pope Yao Yevoo, the Party’s Volta Regional Secretary.

“The NPP Volta Regional Chairman and 2024 Regional Campaign Head and his entire team would like to inform all NPP members and sympathisers that the Vice President and the 2024 Presidential Candidate will embark on a day’s campaign tour to the Volta Regional Capital, Ho.”

The statement further said the interactions would afford the Flagbearer the opportunity to espouse his vision for Ghana.

The party has, therefore, called on all supporters to turn out in their numbers to give what they termed ‘our next President’ a rousing welcome.

Dr Bawumia is expected to proceed to the Oti Region on Friday for a similar tour.

