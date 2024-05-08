Obuasi Municipal Assembly inaugurates centre for artisans

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Obuasi (Ash), May 08, GNA – The Obuasi Municipal Assembly has inaugurated a modern artisans centre to provide a conducive environment for auto-mechanics and spare parts dealers to operate their businesses.

The project, popularly known as ‘Obuasi Magazine’ is expected to serve as an industrial cluster for mechanics, spare parts dealers and all other businesses involved in vehicle repairs, decoration and sales.

Mr Elijah Adansi-Bonah, Municipal Chief Executive, speaking at the inauguration, said the centre, which has electricity and water supply, as well as sanitation facilities, would help create employment for hundreds of youths in the municipality.

He said Obuasi Artisans Centre fed into the local economic development plans of the assembly which was geared towards diversifying economic activities and wean the area off of its dependence on the AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine.

Mr Adansi-Bonah said plans to develop the centre and relocate all artisans and mechanics in the municipality into a centralized area had been in the books of the assembly for many years, hence the need to invest and complete the project to bring relief to the artisans.

He said the centre would serve as a one stop shop for vehicle repairs and servicing as well as the sale of spare parts in the municipality.

This, according to him, would help boost revenue generation of the assembly through the collection of tolls and permits.

Mr Kwaku Kwarteng, Member of Parliament for Obuasi West, said the project lent credence to the industrialization drive being pursued by the government.

He urged the artisans to make the place vibrant to attract other investors who might want to invest in other businesses in the area.

Mr Kwarteng said plans were underway to build a school in the area and undertake a facelift of the road leading to the centre.

Mr James Opoku Apraku, Chairman of the Obuasi West garages Association, commended the assembly for committing resources to develop the area.

He said the site which had been provided with the basic social amenities was enough to accommodate more of their members and other mechanics in the municipality.

