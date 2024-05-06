Nobody has ever enticed me with money to rule in his or her favour — Asantehene 

By Muyid Deen Suleman, GNA

Kumasi, May 6, GNA – The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has stated that he would continue to provide exemplary leadership filled with integrity, firmness, and sincerity, as the occupant of the golden stool.

He said since he ascended to the golden stool, nobody had ever tried to influence him with money to take a decision in his or her favour because of his firm convictions and neutrality in the adjudication of issues brought before him at the palace.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu pointed out that the golden stool was a wealth itself, and the spiritual integrity of the stool, made it impossible for anybody to dare to entice or influence his decision making for personal gain.

Addressing participants at a thanksgiving service to mark his 74th birthday anniversary at the Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Kumasi, he said his firm conviction, royalty, firmness, humility, and fear of God, had led him to where he is today, and not by his wisdom.

The occasion formed part of the activities marking the 25th anniversary of his ascension as the 16th occupant of the golden stool.

Recounting how he was raised up as young man, he said, it was normal child upbringing in any local set up house and he never knew, he would one day be selected to occupy such an important position in the Asante kingdom.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu recounted how he was denied entry into Prempeh College by his uncle, Sir Osei Agyemang Prempeh I, and later forced him to attend Sefwi-Wiawso Secondary school instead.

He said that obedience to his uncle brought many manifestations in his life and today, that obedience brought a lot of transformation in him and the Asante Kingdom.

He is of strong conviction that respect and obedience when followed could lead to many positive routes in personal lives.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu thanked Ghanaians, especially the people of Asanteman, for the trust and continued support to his reign, which had seen many positive results and said with the help of God, many other things would follow in the years ahead.

Right Reverend Dr George Kotei Neequaye, Anglican Bishop of Tema Diocese, who preached the sermon, encouraged Ghanaian chiefs to emulate the leadership qualities of Otumfuo Osei Tutu, and position the chieftaincy institution firmly to play its role in national development.

He prayed for continued God’s guidance for the king to be able to accomplish all his desire for the people he was leading and Ghana as a whole.

Present at Thanksgiving were former President Kuffuor, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, former first lady, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Energy, and Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, Leader of the Movement for Change.

Others were Mr Samuel Payne, Kumasi Mayor, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister for Agriculture and many others.

