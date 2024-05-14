Newmont donates medical equipment to KBTH Children’s ward 

Accra, May 14, GNA- Newmont Africa has donated medical equipment worth over GHS 129,000 to the Children’s Ward of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to enhance the quality of healthcare.

A statement issued by Newmont Africa said the equipment donated were a Mobile Portable Electric Suction Machine, a Promedic Pulse Oximeter, 10L, 40L, and 50L oxygen cylinders, and food warmers, among others.

It quoted the Head of Safety and Sustainability at Newmont’s Business Unit in Africa, Mr Ashley Armarego, to have said the gesture formed part of the company’s commitment to the safety and well-being of not just its workforce but the broader community.

“It is also a result of our cross-functional collaboration, and I am happy that the company continues to make a difference in the lives of people through its operations.

“I am proud of the team’s dedication to the well-being of the communities in which we operate,” he said.

Armarego said safety was Newmont’s utmost priority and at the core of its operations and “it is on the back of this that we extend this value beyond our walls into our host communities.”

“Supporting the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital’s Children’s Ward is one of the many things that give Newmont’s purpose its essence”.

The statement said Dr Taiba Jibril Afaa, Acting Head of the Department for the children’s Ward, thanked Newmont for the gesture, adding it was timely and would significantly enhance the hospital’s capacity to offer quality treatment to the children in their care.

“We want to express our sincere thanks to Newmont for their generous support during this time of oxygen shortage.

The items provided will be put to good use, and we look forward to building a strong relationship with Newmont in future,” She added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

