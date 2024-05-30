New registrants excited after acquiring Voter ID Card

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), May 30, GNA-New registrants at Kadjebi Voter Registration centre have expressed joy after acquiring their new Voter ID Cards.

Madam Faustina Abla Anyadi, 67-year-old first time voter, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the Voter Registration centre, Kadjebi, Oti Region, said she was happy to acquire the new card, which would enable her to participate in the December 7, elections.

She said she failed to get the card in the previous registration window due to ill-health.

Madam Agbeanyemetor Edzoryi, 61-year-old new registrant, who could not hold her joy, told the GNA that she was excited in acquiring Voter ID Card and that she would fully participate in the December 7 polls.

Miss Bernice Akwasi, 19-year-old SHS one student and a first-time registrant, told GNA that she was determined in participation in the 2024 election, hence her presence at the registration centre to complete formalities to acquire the Voter ID Card.

She said the December 7 polls were crucial and she wanted to be accounted among the voters during that day.

Miss Akwasi, who was in the queue waiting to be registered for the Voter ID card, said the card would be her visa for the polls.

Master Jonas Olu Sey, 18-year-old SHS one student, who is waiting to acquire his Voter ID Card, told GNA that he was happy acquiring the Voter ID Card because he wanted to participate in the December 7 polls fully.

The Kadjebi District Office of Electoral Commission has registered 3,606 new voters, including 1,755 females and 1,851 males, with 11 challenges as at close of work on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

As at the time of GNA visit to the registration centre at 1345 hours on Wednesday, there were NPP and NDC Party Agents and some Akan NDC Constituency Executives at the registration centre.

Security personnel were also present.

Some 70 first time voters are in the queue waiting for their turn to register for the Voter ID Cards.

GNA

