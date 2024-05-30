EC records 1,956 new registrants, 10 challenged cases in 23 days at Keta

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), May 30, GNA-The Electoral Commission (EC) has registered 1,956 new registrants with 10 challenged cases in the just ended Limited Voter Registration at Keta in the Volta Region.

The 23-day exercise, which captured eligible voters who are 18 years and above, was extended to Wednesday May 29.

Mr Philip Adzomani, the Keta Municipal Electoral officer, who did not give details of the exercise, however, said the exercise was smooth and successful.

He thanked all individuals, the various political party representatives, and the new registrants for their patience and collaboration.

Mr Bernhard Suka, the Acting Constituency Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Keta, expressed satisfaction about the exercise.

He commended the EC officials for an excellent job done.

“I urged the public to rally behind the NPP to break the eight to continue the massive development.”

Mr Wonder Setsoafia Deynu, the Deputy Constituency Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed worry about the difficulties in accessing the registration center due to long distances.

He urged the EC to make registration centres accessible in subsequent exercises to avoid disenfranchising eligible voters.

The exercise was marred with network challenges, rainfall, and power outages initially, especially with the deployment of mobile teams by the EC to hard-to-reach areas.

Some new registrants, the GNA engaged, expressed joy over the opportunity to participate in decision-making exercise in December.

However, the EC has slated Thursday, May 30 for persons with missing IDs to have them replaced, whilst compilation of proxy votes and transfer of votes are also expected to be held from May 30, and would end on June 14.

GNA

