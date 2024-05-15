More than 130 arrested after second night of riots in New Caledonia

Bangkok, May 15, (dpa/GNA) – In France’s Pacific territory New Caledonia, more than 130 have been arrested as violent protests continued for a second night, the French High Commission said on Wednesday.

The riots began on Monday as France debated a planned bill which would give thousands of French citizens in the archipelago in the South Pacific the right to vote and therefore wield more political influence.

The National Assembly in Paris adopted the reform overnight, by 351 votes to 153.

About 60 police officers had been injured in the riots but their “commitment and professionalism” was to be commended, the commission said on Wednesday.

Numerous buildings, including schools, had been set alight. A planned escape at the prison in the capital of Nouméa had been thwarted, it added.

An overnight curfew is in place and people are asked to limit their movements during the day, the commission said. There is also a ban on gatherings, selling alcohol and carrying weapons. The airport had been closed.

For Paris, New Caledonia is important geopolitically, militarily and also because of its nickel deposits.

The territory, with about 270,000 residents, has gained extensive autonomy through the Nouméa Agreement. The island is located some 1,200 kilometres east of Australia.

Residents voted to remain part of France in each of the three referendums on independence in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

However, the independence movement boycotted the last vote and announced that it would not accept the result.

GNA

