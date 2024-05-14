NDC Parliamentary Aspirant urges more education on limited registration exercise

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, May 14, GNA – Mr Edem Kofi Kpotosu, Ho Central Parliamentary Aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for rigorous voter registration education to encourage eligible citizens to register.

He stated that the low turnout at some registration centres could be attributed to a lack of education, emphasising the need to increase educational efforts to pique the interest of new applicants in participating in the exercise.

Mr Kpotosu said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency while visiting the Ho Municipal Electoral Commission’s office to observe the registration exercise.

The aspirant asked the government to adequately resource the National Commission for Civic Education so that it could effectively carry out its mandate of educating the public.

He urged everyone of voting age to visit the registration centres and get their names added to the electoral roll, saying that voting in national elections is a civic duty for all eligible citizens.

Mr Kpotosu was happy with the peaceful atmosphere that characterised the exercise thus far, and he hoped that the tranquil environment would be preserved to the very end.

Nana Oduro Numapau, Ho Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission, informed GNA that there was a high level of stakeholder participation in the exercise and commended party agents for their cooperation.

He said 17 applicants were challenged because they were either foreign nationals or minors.

GNA

