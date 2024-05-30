Moroccan King’s Efforts in Favour of Palestinian Cause Highlighted in Bahrain

Accra, May 30, GNA – Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, highlighted, on Wednesday in Manama, the efforts of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in favour of the Palestinian cause.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by Morocco’s ambassador to Bahrain, Mustapha Benkhyi, at the opening of the 54th session of the Arab Information Ministers’ Council, Bensaid stressed that Morocco, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, continued to firmly support the Palestinian people in obtaining all their legitimate rights, first and foremost their right to establish their independent state on the June 4, 1967 borders with Al-Quds as its capital.

Bensaid noted that the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency, under the personal supervision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, is pursuing its missions to improve the living conditions of the Holy City’s inhabitants and respond directly to their needs through economic, social, housing, education and cultural projects, with a budget of nearly 65 million dollars, encompassing 200 major projects and dozens of small and medium-sized projects.

He added that the Moroccan presidency of the Arab Information Ministers’ Council took place in a delicate context marked by a strong dynamic in the media and communication sector, in light of the profound geopolitical upheavals in the Arab region.

In this context, he said, it had become necessary to focus collective efforts on strengthening joint Arab media action, with a view to qualifying it, adapting it and raising its level of effectiveness.

GNA

