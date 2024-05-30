International Republican Institute builds capacity for journalists on investigative journalism

By Patience Tawiah

Kumasi, May 30, GNA – The International Republican Institute (IRI), non-governmental organisation, has organised a two-day capacity building workshop for journalists across the 16 regions in Ghana on investigative journalism.

The workshop is to enable the participants gain requisite knowledge under areas, including data journalism, new media and security, investigative journalism from ideation among others to be able to work for political accountability.

Mr Jerry John Gyasi Mensah, Programme Associate of IRI, said the Organisation since 1983, had performed highly and impacted positively in works done in more than 100 countries as well as partnering organisations and individuals across the globe to help citizens built democratic societies that were opened, responsible, accountable and resilient in over 10 African countries.

“We also support local initiatives to a growing network of local partners, including government agencies, political parties and civil society to consolidate democracy while promoting the participation of marginalised communities in electoral processes.”

Mr Mensah said the political accountability activity sought to address the growing ‘culture of all silence among journalists and empower them to demand for accountability while urging the participants to make good use of the training by implementing what they learnt in their daily activities.

The journalists also pledged to commit themselves to ensure change in the society.

The workshop which was supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) saw facilitators, including Mr William Nyarko, Executive Director of Africa Centre for International Law and Accountability (ACILA), Mr Zakaria Tanko Musa, Head of Print Journalism Department, University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) and Madam Rebecca Ekpe, Public Affairs Officer of the Ghana Journalists Association.

