Mahama’s achievements in Savannah region are phenomenal- Abu Kangsangbata

Accra, May 21, GNA – Mr Abu Kangsangbata, a former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister has stated that former President John Dramani Mahama during his administration played a significant development role in the Savannah region.

“Former President John Mahama’s vision for the Savannah Region was comprehensive and inclusive, spanning crucial sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment”.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Mr Kangsangbata said former President Mahama’s pledges encompassed the establishment of a regional hospital to enhance healthcare accessibility and quality, construction of district hospitals for Daboya and Salaga North to address specific community needs, and the commitment to establish a fully-fledged university to cater for the educational aspirations of the region’s youth.

He said the former President also pledged to develop a road network connecting all districts, including alternative routes, to improve connectivity and facilitate socio-economic growth.

“He demonstrated dedication to seeing projects through to fruition, including revamping the Buipe Shea nut Factory to stimulate job creation and supporting the agricultural sector, establishment of farmer service centres to provide vital support for agricultural development, and ensuring the women’s bank has branches in all seven districts to promote financial inclusion and women empowerment”.

He said former President Mahama also committed to rehabilitating key roads such as the Bamboi through Bole to Sawla route and the Fufulso-Damongo-Sawla road, focusing on critical sections for improved transportation infrastructure, and creating sustainable jobs for the youth, addressing unemployment challenges and fostering economic empowerment.

“Moreover, he pledged to construct the Savannah Region House of Chiefs office complex, underscoring the importance of preserving cultural heritage and facilitating traditional governance.

Mr Kangsangbata said former President Mahama’s proven track record of progress and development was there for all and reminded the electorate that as political contenders make promises, it was imperative to scrutinise their commitments critically, ensuring they were rooted in genuine dedication rather than electoral expediency.

“Voters must prioritise tangible results over rhetoric, fostering collaborative efforts devoid of partisan biases to uplift the region towards prosperity”.

GNA

