Limited Voter Registration: One person arrested over disturbances at Kukuom Centre

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, May 15, GNA – One suspect, Muniru Muhammad, has been arrested for his involvement in an attack at Kukuom Registration Centre in the Ahafo Region on Saturday.

According to the Police, the attack led to the injury of one person.

A news brief from the Police said following the incident, they took immediate steps to restore calm on the same day, and the registration exercise progressed in a peaceful and orderly manner.

The Police said they were also pursuing more suspects, including those involved in the alleged assault on some three persons.

The brief assured the public that all suspects in the cases would be arrested and put before court to face justice.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

