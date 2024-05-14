Limited Registration: Sunyani East MP calls on political parties to support EC compile credible register 



By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, May 14, GNA – Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East has inspected the progress of the Electoral Commission (EC) limited voter registration exercise in the constituency and called on political parties to support the commission in compiling a credible register.



That would facilitate and guarantee credibility in the Election 2024 and to the satisfaction of all election stakeholders.



Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh, also the Board Chairman of the Bui Power Authority, and the managers of the Bui Generating Station said the various political parties could do this if they avoided tendencies that could mar the registration process.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, the outspoken MP and a legal luminary said the EC needed a peaceful atmosphere, devoid of unnecessary interferences and intimidation to undertake the registration exercise.



He said with an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity, the nation’s electoral management body would be able to compile a more reliable register for the nation to sail through a peaceful election on December 7 and consolidate the gains of Ghana’s fledgling democracy.



The MP said he was satisfied with the registration process in the constituency so far and the way and manner the political parties had conducted themselves, and expressed optimism that the registration exercise would be peaceful and successful in the constituency.



Meanwhile, the scene at the premises of the Sunyani Municipal Office of the EC was worthy of emulation, when Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh met with Mr Seid Mubarak, the National Democratic Congress Election 2024 parliamentary candidate at the registration centre.



It was an interesting and humorous scene when the two political opponents and their followers who had arrived at the centre exhibited a high sense of political maturity and civility.



They exchanged pleasantries, embraced and teased each other, and cracked jokes to the amazement of the unsuspecting applicants and potential voters.



Some of the applicants who were in the queue, however, told the GNA they were indeed surprised about the cordiality that existed between the two parliamentary candidates and their followers.



GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

