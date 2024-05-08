Limited Registration: Keta NDC displeased with initial network challenges

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (V/R), May 8, GNA – The Keta Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Volta Region, has expressed its disappointment over the delay experienced on day one of the ongoing Limited Registration Exercise.

The 21-day exercise, being conducted by the Electoral Commission, began on Tuesday, May 7, for first-time voters and persons who wish to own a voter card.

It will end on Monday, May 27, 2024, and expected to capture new voters, who are 18 years and above.

Mr Wonder Setsoafia Deynu, the Deputy Communications Officer of the party, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the exercise was characterised by some technical hitches, which could have been avoided.

“These eligible new voters have been sitting here for the whole day hoping that the EC will register them only to be met with delays,” he said.

Mr Deynu said the NDC would always rise against any attempt to jeopardise the exercise, which could disenfranchise eligible voters for the December polls.

He urged “frustrated registrants” to exercise calm and rally behind the opposition party as it worked tirelessly to recapture power in December.

Meanwhile, the EC, in a statement, explained that efforts were put in place to address such challenges for a smooth exercise.

The Ghana News Agency, during another visit at about 1230 hours yesterday, observed that the initial issues that marred the exercise had been addressed.

A total of 40 registrants, comprising 26 females and 14 males, had their processes completed.

GNA

