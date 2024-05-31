Limited Registration: EC registers more females in Asante-Akim South

By Yussif Ibrahim/ Richard Kusi

Juaso (Ash), May 31, GNA – The Electoral Commission has registered more females in the just ended limited registration exercise in the Asante-Akim South Municipality, Mr. Samuel Koffie, the Deputy Returning Officer, has revealed

He said out of a total of 3,075 captured during the 23-day exercise, 1,596 are females with 1,479 being males.

According to him, all five registrants who were challenged on the ground of being minors have been cleared by the District Registration Review Committee.

Also 2,162 of the newly registered voters, representing 70 per cent were registered through the guarantor system, 970 used the Ghana Card with only six relying on their passports to get onto the electoral roll.

Mr. Koffie said apart from the network challenges on the first day and intermittent power outages, which was later resolved with the provision of a standby generator, the exercise was largely successful.

He said the parties were cooperative in terms of resolving challenges that arose during the period.

“Although we had a successful exercise, the process would have been easier if majority of the registrants had Ghana Card because the guarantor system made the work a bit cumbersome and time consuming,” he noted.

He applauded all stakeholders who contributed to the success of the exercise and assured them of the Commission’s commitment to working closely with them in the spirit of transparency and fairness.

In a related development, the Electoral Commission in the Adansi South District, registered a total of 2005 new voters onto the electoral roll in the district.

Mrs Mercy Aning Kuffuor, the District Director of the Commission told the Ghana News Agency that the exercise was successful due to the cooperation of all the key stakeholders.

She said the initial network challenges were resolved and all the prospective applicants went through the process successfully.

GNA

