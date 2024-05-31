Four organizations to establish sanitary pad banks in Sunyani for schoolgirls

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, May 31, GNA – In an endeavour to create a supportive environment and provide young girls with menstrual hygiene products, a pioneering initiative has been introduced to establish a sanitary pad bank in six selected schools within the Sunyani East Municipality.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG), Ghana Education Service, Sunyani East, RiseUP Incorporation, a United States-based organization, and Ark FM, a local radio station.

The pilot project is underway in six schools in the Municipality, including Presbyterian Cluster of Schools, Ridge Cluster of Schools, Sacred Heart Cluster, South Ridge Basic School, SDA Basic, and Methodist and M/A Cluster.

The project is a significant milestone in creating a period-friendly environment in the beneficiary schools by providing accessible and affordable menstrual hygiene products, raise awareness, and advocate for improve facilities.

The initiative also sought to empower girls and enhance their overall well-being and educational outcomes.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, Ms. Esther Boateng Awuah, Head of the Facility and Project Coordinator of PPAG Sunyani, said the project was targeted at supporting about 20,000 adolescent girls in their reproductive stage in the Bono region by raising awareness about menstrual hygiene management.

She said the project would educate girls on proper menstrual hygiene practices to empower them to confidently manage their periods, ultimately to encourage attendance and academic performance.

Ms Awuah mentioned that the pad bank pilot project, involved installation of dispensable machines filled with menstrual pads in the selected schools.

She explained that the machines would allow girls to access pads by inserting coins in time of need, to effectively manage their mensuration.

She added that the selection of schools for the project was based on various factors, including high rates of female absenteeism, incidents of teenage pregnancy, frequency of menstrual hygiene-related issues impacting education, and security concerns.

Ms Awuah said by addressing these issues, the initiative would promote better menstrual hygiene practices and contribute to safer and more conducive learning environment for girls.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

