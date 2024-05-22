Korea, Ghana cultures exchange hands at 2024 Korea Week climax

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, May 22, GNA – The 2024 Korea Week celebrations ended with more interactive activities and positive reviews on Korea culture from students who joined the sessions at the University of Ghana campus.

Hosted by the Embassy of Korea, the two-day event was to promote cultural exchange and strengthen relations between Korea and Ghana.

On Saturday, hundreds of students gathered at the Institute of Social, Statistical and Economic Research, ISSER, to sample everything Korean, including cuisines, costumes, fun games, music and Korea drama series.

Some 15 students took part in the Korea-pop contest, exhibiting their skills on various aspects of Korea music and dance, and other exciting events in line with the country’s pop culture.

At the end of proceedings, Joel Amanor, emerged winner of the K-pop contest with Dahlia Taekyiwaa, and Kezia Sarpong, taking second and third places respectively.

Variety of Korean dishes and beverages later featured at a mini-exhibition, where participants tasted rice meals, soups, and snacks prepared by Korean chefs and cooks.

Mr Park Kyongsig, Korea Ambassador to Ghana, expressed satisfaction at the events, indicating that the Embassy would consider other avenues for “building stronger partnerships”.

Early on Friday, the Ambassador spoke about various areas of collaboration between Korea and Ghana and urged the students to support developmental efforts.

The lively sessions, on Friday and Saturday, proved many students were well-vexed in Korean culture, mainly through engagement with media content from Asia.

Josphine Naa Adorkor Acquaye, a graduate who won the Korea Quiz contest, spoke about learning the language through mobile applications and movies.

“I have been learning Korean for three years now…Since I graduated last year, I started to learn it more. I used language applications as well as Tiktok and Instagram…I listen to Korean music and get the translation of their lyrics. Early last year, I got a personal Korean teacher,” she told the Ghana News Agency.

Other participants were impressed with the insight gained through the Korea Week celebrations and activities, saying they may travel to the country in future to have first-hand experience of the culture.

“The ambience created here is welcoming and I will encourage other people to learn about other cultures and get to know other people.

“The experience here is great, Koreans have very high morals, their meals are healthy…they are hospitable and I won’t mind moving there,” another female participant said.

GNA

