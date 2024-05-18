UNFPA donates $50,000 in equipment to Implementing Partners 

By Agnes Ansah

Accra, May 18, GNA – The United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA) has donated $50,000 in equipment to its Implementing Partners (IPs) in Ghana.

The equipment included 22 laptops, 12 printers and 22 routers.

The IPs that benefited from the donation were the Ministry of Finance and 11 Regional Coordinating Councils represented by the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development.

The donation is part of the UNFPA’s strategy for accomplishing its ‘Eight Country Program’, which aims to achieve zero maternal death, zero unwanted pregnancy, and zero gender-based violence.

At a brief ceremony to hand over the equipment to the IPs, Dr Emmiley Naphambo, Deputy Country Representative, UNFPA, said that the donation demonstrated the Fund’s commitment to the Ghanaian government.

“Our aim today is to reassure the Government of Ghana that the UNFPA is here to support and one of the ways we want to do that is to donate equipment.

“We thought of buying this equipment to support the work that the IPs under the GOG do for us,” she said.

Dr. Naphambo said that the UNFPA worked closely with government agencies to carry out its core programmes, which is why the equipment was donated.

She mentioned that the work that the IPs undertake required a lot of data collection, which could not be done effectively without laptops and routers to enable internet access.

Dr. Naphambo said the equipment would enable the IPs to gather and deliver data on time.

She encouraged the IPs to use the equipment for its intended purpose of reducing maternal death, unwanted pregnancy, and gender-based violence in the country.

GNA

