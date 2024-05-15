Katamanso Regent advises adolescents against sexual activities

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Katamanso, May 15, GNA – Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, the Regent for the Katamanso Divisional Council, and a former Greater Accra Regional Minister, has cautioned adolescents against engaging in sexual activities.

Nii Afotey Agbo, who is also a former Member of Parliament for Kpone-Katamanso, said they must stay away from unprotected sexual intercourse as it has consequences, including ruining their future.

He gave the advice when he interacted with pupils of Katamanso KKMA No. 2 Junior High School after a rainstorm ripped over the roof of the school building.

He called on parents to ensure that their adolescent children did not engage in sexual activities and end up pregnant, adding to the high rate of births in the area.

He further urged couples in the area to plan their families and make use of the various family planning methods to ensure that it is easy for them to properly care for their children.

The regent stated that times were very difficult, therefore it would be prudent for potential parents to consider practicing family planning instead of just given birth, as doing so would make it difficult for them to give quality care to the children.

He said giving birth was good, but too many of them would only deplete their financial savings, adding that parents with fewer children have enough time with their children as compared to those with many children.

He said money was hard to come by these days; therefore, one or two children is good, but having so many of them will put tremendous pressure on our paltry savings.”

He further said the government and local authorities had limited resources; therefore, overly increasing the population would put a lot of pressure on the already limited resources within the communities.

GNA

