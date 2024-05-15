Dzodze Traditional Council calls for construction of Ho to Akanu highway

By Samuel Akumatey

Dzodze (V/R), May 15, GNA – Torgbuiga Dzoku V, the President of the Dzodze Traditional Council, has called on the government to construct the Ho to Akanu Highway to aid communication and trade.

He said the once-traffic-heavy highway connecting the heart of the Region to the border cities in the South was now being avoided by most drivers due to deep decay.

The almost abandoned stretch had become a favourite beat of highway robbers terrorising traders, while communities on the line remained virtually cut off from major cities.

Togbe Dzoku made the appeal to the government for urgent consideration of the state of the highway, during the inauguration of the Dzodze Traditional Council, where he was sworn in as President of the Council.

He said the border municipality, which played host to the Akanu Joint Border Post, was being adversely affected by the nature of its roads.

“I wish to use this great occasion to outline the following needs which are foremost to position our traditional council in a good shape – the construction of the deplorable Dzodze to Ho major road.

The traditional ruler called for the construction of other roads including the old Akanu Road, and the Dzodze to Ehi Road to meet the developmental prospects of the Municipality.

A total of 19 traditional rulers, including five queen mothers were sworn in as initial members of the Council, after which Torgbuiga Dzoku called for unity and collaboration to achieve the ideals for its formation.

“After the inauguration, a lot more work is expected to be done to bring development projects and programmes to the area. Let us all collaborate with each other to ensure that the coming of Dzodze Traditional Council is a blessing to the Traditional Area.

“Opinion leaders, men, women, youth and all those who have the growth and development of Dzodze at heart, must come onboard for us to work together as one people with a common goal of developing the Traditional Area,” he said.

Officials from the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs were present at the inauguration, and a traditional council secretariat building was also commissioned.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

