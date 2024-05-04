IPR Ghana 2024 summit discusses misinformation, disinformation, and information overload 

By Emelia B. Addae, GNA

Kwahu (E/R), May 04, GNA – The Ghana Institute of Public Relations (IPR) has organised a national summit and an annual general meeting, drawing public relations, communication practitioners and academics from the public and private sectors for intense discussions.

The national summit aimed to address pressing concerns in public relations, particularly in an era marked by widespread misinformation, disinformation, and information overload.

The three-day event, on the theme: “PR experience in the age of misinformation, disinformation, and information overload,” brought together industry experts, professionals, and stakeholders to discuss and share insights on navigating the complex landscape of modern communication.

The participants delved into strategies for combating these challenges and fostering responsible communication practices.

In addition to the summit, IPR Ghana also held its annual general meeting, providing members with the opportunity to engage on crucial decision-making processes and shape the future direction of the organisation.

Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, the immediate past president of IPR, said the summit was a platform for participants to network and learn new innovative practices while the AGM took stock of last year’s activities and reflected on and determined plans for 2024 on issues pertinent to the profession and the institute.

He said IPR Ghana existed to provide a professional structure for the practice of public relations and enhance the ability and status of its members as professional practitioners.

He stated with the emergence of new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), they were presented with a lot of efficiency and allowed them to do so much with so little.

“AI is referred to as the development of computer systems that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as learning, problem-solving, and decision-making,” he said.

Mr Afadzinu, however, said, “Creativity remains the domain of humans, and that is where our expertise and professionalism come into play so if you are able to blend your abilities as a professional in the practices of public relations and communications with the vast processing powers of AI, it helps you to elevate yourself to the right level of practice.”

It also helped to deal with issues of misinformation, disinformation, and information overload because AI was able to track sentiment, he added.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress, said that in the modern explosive media landscape, verifying information was crucial and that PR professionals must be vigilant and prioritise fact-checking to combat misinformation and disinformation.

She emphasised that although providing accurate information could be challenging in a politicised environment, professionals were encouraged to strive for truth and integrity in their practice.

The Institute’s Annual General Meeting included an election of executives for 2024–2026.

Ms Esther Cobbah was elected as the President of IPR, Mr Donald Dwira as Vice President, Mr Solace Akomeah as Honorary Secretary, Mr Abraham Otabil as Deputy Honorary Secretary, and Mr Gabriel Nii Otu Ankrah as Treasurer.

Representatives were notable institutions such as the Minerals Commission, Ghana Standards Authority, Information Service Department, University of Media, Arts, and Communication, and Electricity Company of Ghana, among the rest.

