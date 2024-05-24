Injunction against #DumsorMustStop vigil struck out  

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, May 24, GNA – An Accra High Court on Friday struck out an application for an injunction seeking to prevent organisers of the #DumsorMustStop vigil from converging at the Revolutionary Square, opposite the Jubilee House.

The organisers had already written a withdrawal letter to the court, amending their gathering point and route for the vigil.

Initially, the Greater Accra Regional Police Command and the conveners disagreed on the starting point for their protest.

The Police later filed an injunction against them, indicating that the location was close to a security installation.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh at a campaign for end to Dumsor in 2016

Ghanaian actor Yvonne Nelson leading the #DumsorMustStop demonstration in 2016

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

