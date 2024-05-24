Let’s adopt holistic approach to safeguard Ghana’s cultural heritage 

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, May 24, GNA – Mr Mark Okraku Mante, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture has called for a holistic approach to safeguard Ghana’s cultural heritage.

He said such an approach should combine legislative framework, educational initiative, and community engagement strategies.

The Deputy Minister made the call at an open forum and closing ceremony of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Project by the National Folklore Board (NFB) in collaboration with UNESCO, in Accra.

He said in an era marked by globalization and rapid urbanization, Ghana’s traditional practices were increasingly vulnerable to erosion, commodification, hence the need for a holistic approach to safeguard them for prosperity.

“In this digital age, where the world seems to be moving forward at an unprecedented pace, it is imperative to pause, reflect and celebrate the intangible elements that binds us together as a people.”

He said Ghana’s ICH encompasses a wide array of expressions ranging from oral traditions to performing arts, rituals, festive events to traditional craftsmanship, among others which presents a unique opportunity to reaffirm Ghana’s commitment to safeguarding, promoting, and transmitting these cherished practices to future generations.

Mr Mante said ICH served as a repository of knowledge, and a fountain of inspiration offering a valuable insight into our collective heritage and identity. “It serves as a catalyst for socio-economic development.”

He said harnessing the potential of Ghana’s cultural assets, could lead to economic growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation particularly in rural areas, adding the ministry was committed to safeguarding the rich traditions, customs and practices that form the bed rock of our culture.

“As we embark on this collective journey together let us reaffirm our unwavering commitment and harness the power of collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity to ensure that our cultural legacy continue to thrive and inspire generations yet unborn.”

Mr Carl Ampah, National Professional Officer for Culture, UNESCO, said the project had been part of a systemic effort to safeguard ICH at the national and community level.

He said the project had enhanced the capacities of stakeholders, while also addressing the gaps in policies and strategies for safeguarding living heritage and facilitating the development of a community-based inventory of ICH.

“Ghana’s ICH is much more than the physical aspects of culture, it is about traditions or living expressions, which include all performing arts, rituals, social practices, festive events, traditional craftsmanship highlife music, symbols and kente weaving.”

Mr Ampah noted that, despite the recognition of their importance, these elements of ICH were at risk of being permanently lost to humanity due to poor or lack of inventory and documentation.

He commended the Asantehene for the facilitating the return of some precious cultural properties, illicitly taken out of the country. “It is a milestone contributing to strengthening ICH and UNESCO is looking forward for more collaboration with Ghana and the cultural sector.”

Mrs Bernice Ann Deh-Kumah, Executive Director, NFB, said the project was important as it sought to implement the 2003 UNESCO Convention on safeguarding ICH which was a unique expression of a community’s identity and values, transmitted from generations.

She said the 2003 UNESCO convention provided a framework for the identification, documentation, protection, promotion and transmission of these heritage, and therefore an essential instrument for countries seeking to safeguard their cultural heritage.

“The project is designed to strengthen capacities to safeguard heritage and contribute to sustainable development, and this forum will further unveil the findings of ICH across the 16 regions which would guide us to put in administrative measures, policies, and legal framework to safeguard and ensure its continuity.”

Mrs Deh-Kumah added that it was essential since the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage could contribute to sustainable development, create employment opportunities, promote tourism, and generate income for the communities.

“It plays a role in maintaining cultural diversity, enhancing social cohesion, helps individuals develop sense of identity and belonging, promoting inter-cultural relationships, facilitating communication, and respect for different cultures.

The two-year project on the theme, “strengthening capacities to safeguard intangible cultural heritage and contribute to sustainable development.”

It comprises of an inception meeting, technical team capacity building workshop, cultural mapping exercise, community-based inventorying pilot project in eight selected border districts, and a database management training.

GNA

