Ho East Presbytery of EP Church elects Synod Clerk 

Ho, May 20, GNA – The Reverend Mrs Alice Blunya Ankutse, Parish Pastor of the Ho Fiave Parish of the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church, Ghana, was at the weekend elected as the Synod Clerk of the Ho East Presbytery.

She polled 55 votes to defeat two other contestants, Rev. Bright Kpedekpo and Rev. Richard Buama, who polled 40 and 30 votes, respectively.

The election took place at the end of the 14th Extra Ordinary Synod of the Presbytery held at the Elorm Parish of the Church at Ho Bankoe.

The Synod, on the theme: “Care for God’s Creation: The Mission of the Church,” was attended by all thepastors, representatives of catechists and presbyters from the pastoral districts, district treasurers and reps of church groups and second-cycle schools in the presbytery.

Rev Mrs Ankutse, the first female to be elected to the position, took over from Rev. Winfred Domi, whose six-year term ended at the Synod.

She was ordained as a Minister of the Church on 16th June 2002.

She served in various districts of the church and is the immediate past Children’s Ministry Desk Programme Officer.

Rev. Mrs. Ankutse, a professional teacher, thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in her and pledged to perform to the best of her ability with the cooperation of all stakeholders in the Presbytery.

She praised her predecessor for working tirelessly to raise the image of the Presbytery.

