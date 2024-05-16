Guan NCCE organises inter-party dialogue committee meeting 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu, GNA

Likpe-Mate (O/ R), May 16, GNA – The Guan District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), with support from the European Union (EU), has organised a day’s Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting at Likpe-Mate in the Oti Region.

The meeting, which was attended by New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Movement for Change representatives and other stakeholders aimed at ensuring peace and tolerance before, during and after the December 7 polls.

Mr. Abass Uthman, Guan NCCE District Director, in a statement, advised politicians to desist from sharing falsehoods as it created fear and panic in society.

Mr. Julius Mensah Bokor, Guan IPDC Chairman, charged members to work hard in promoting peace before, during and after the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Bokor, also the District Electoral Officer, said, “peace comes from within. Do not seek it without.”

Madam Lawrencia Enyomam Tsekpo, District Director, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), asked participants to embrace peace.

She said the absence of peace created room for extremists to invade the country.

Madam Tsekpo, who was the main speaker, also asked the participants to report suspicious characters to security agencies for prompt action.

Mr. Silas Atikpoe, Guan NDC Constituency Secretary, pledged the party’s support for peace as without it, there would be no development.

Mr. Paul Eduh Somevi, NPP representative, promised to convey the peace message to the constituents as it was a vital tool for progress.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

