Ejisu by-election: Peace Council applauds stakeholders, discourages vote buying 

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Kumasi, May 16, GNA – The Ashanti Regional Peace Council (ARPC), has applauded all stakeholders playing diverse roles during the recently held Ejisu by-election.

A statement issued by the Council and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said the absence of violence during the election was commendable and called for same on December 7.

“The media, electorate, Ghana Police Service, independent candidates, civil society organisation, Electoral Commission, Regional Security Council, and observers were among the stakeholders who skilfully and competently carried out their roles,” the statement said.

The Council however, denounced the practice of vote-buying and inducement which it said had become prevalent during elections in Ghana since 2008.

“The ARPC urges the public, particularly politicians and electorate, to avoid unlawful and criminal acts as per Section 6, 252 clause (2) of the Criminal Code, Act 29, which prohibits giving or agreeing to give valuable consideration to public officials,” the statement read.

It implored law enforcement agencies to make the unethical character unattractive in Ghana’s democratic journey.

On the ongoing limited registration exercise being conducted by the EC, the Council encouraged all political parties to use the laid down processes to challenge persons who do not qualify to register rather than resorting to violence at registration centres.

It made particular reference to the violent altercation, which happened at Adugyama, leaving three persons injured, and called on the Police to take steps to bring the perpetrators to book to prevent future occurrences.

“The Peace Council respectfully appeals to all the people of Ghana to continue to resort to time-tested and non-violent mechanisms to peacefully address any outstanding election-related complaints,” the statement concluded.

