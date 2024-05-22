GSA Expands its Operations to Damango and Gambaga

Accra, May 22, GNA – The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), in a bid to extend its operations across the country, has opened two new offices in Gambaga and Damango in the North-East and Savannah Regions, respectively.

During the commissioning of the Gambaga Office, the Deputy Director-General in charge of Conformity Assessment at the GSA, Mr. Clifford Frimpong, stated that the establishment of the office underscored the Authority’s mission to support local businesses and boost economic growth.

“GSA’s mandate covers every Ghanaian irrespective of the region and location. Gambaga is a very vibrant community where business is booming hence the need to establish our presence and assist businesses here to thrive,” he said.

The Chief Director of the North-East Region, Alhaji Mohammed Tando, said that the people of the region were very proud and happy that the GSA had recognised their community by setting up an office to help regulate and standardise their businesses.

The North-East Regional Office will be headed by Acting Regional Manager, Abdulai Mohammed Gong.

In Damango, Mrs. Adiza Bukari and Mr. Abdul Abubakar represented the Savannah Chief Director at the GSA’s new office commissioning.

Mrs. Adiza noted that the exercise was long overdue and that having GSA’s presence in the region would attract other agencies to join them to help project the region and make their businesses thrive.

She added that the GSA should be patient with her constituents and help them embrace the concept of standardisation to enable them produce quality products.

The commissioning of the office which was held on May 20 and May 21, 2024, respectively, was attended by some senior management members and staff of the Authority, including Mr. Douglas Nii Teiko, Director of Administration, Mr. George Anti, Head of the Special Projects Unit, Mr. Abubakar Abdullai, Director of Regional Operations, Mrs. Joyce Chiradam, Tamale Regional Manager, Mr. Kofi Yeboah Debrah, Acting Head of Public Relations and some staff members from the GSA’s Tamale office.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

