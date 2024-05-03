GRIDCo Ladies Association donates to Novati Catholic Hospital

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Sogakope (V/R), May. 03, GNA – The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) Ladies Association (GRIDLASS) has donated some essential medical supplies to the Novati Catholic Hospital in Sogakope, in the Volta Region.

The items were medical consumables, clothing, bedding, sanitary pads, and other relevant supplies for the Maternal and Children’s wards.

Madam Azara Amadu, the President of the Association said that the donation was to support the health facility following the devastating flooding of GRIDCo’s 161kV substation and surrounding areas due to the spillage of the Akosombo Dam, last year.

She mentioned that the Association members, with support from GRIDCo’s Management, Staff, GRIDLASS Executive, were able to raise funds to procure the items.

Madam Amadu indicated that “the initiative did not only exemplify GRIDLASS’s commitment to GRIDCo’s core value of “CARE” but also underscores their dedication to professionalism and societal well-being.”

Dr. Kwesi Djesi, the Clinical Coordinator of the Novati Catholic Hospital received the items and expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the entire hospital staff.

“We’re very grateful for the donation we had from GRIDLASS. This showed that they’ve been thinking about the welfare of the people. The flood situations really had negative impacts on the facility and these items we received today would also help us to continue our work,” he explained.

Dr. Djesi shared poignant accounts of the facility’s struggles in the aftermath of the floods, revealing that the hospital would have generated a little over GHC 1.3 million revenue in two months if the floods had not ravaged the facility.

He however appealed for continued support from corporate Ghana.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

